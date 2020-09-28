Three people became victims of an accident in the city of Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Territory. On Monday, September 28, reports TASS with reference to the regional traffic police department.

According to the department, the BMW car drove out of the roadway, crashed into a pole, and then drove into a ditch, where it caught fire.

The traffic police added that the driver of the foreign car was driving at an unsafe speed and lost control. One person died at the scene, and two more died in the hospital. Doctors are fighting for the life of another passenger.

