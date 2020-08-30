Three people died in an accident in the Kursk region, reports TASS, referring to the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They clarified that the accident occurred on Sunday morning at the 25th kilometer of the P-22 “Caspian” highway near the village of Besedino. Opel Meriva and Mercedes-Benz cars collided.

It is noted that Opel, driven by a 38-year-old driver, was moving to Voronezh from Kursk, and Mercedes, driven by a 46-year-old driver, followed in the opposite direction.

The road accident killed both drivers, as well as an 11-year-old passenger of the Opel Meriva.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of an accident in the Tarumovsky district of Dagestan, 11 people were injured. A regular bus en route from Makhachkala to Moscow with 45 passengers in the cabin overturned into a ditch.