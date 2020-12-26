Three sailors were killed and four others were injured in a fire on the Russian fishing vessel Sveaborg in the port of Las Palmas on Gran Canaria. The El Pais newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, a fire broke out in the engine room of the trawler on Thursday, December 24, when it was at the dock for repairs. The cause of the fire is unknown. Nine fire engines arrived at the scene to extinguish. During the extinguishing, the bodies of three dead sailors were found. Four more victims were hospitalized with combustion products poisoning. The identities of the victims and their citizenship have not yet been established.

The manager of the port of Las Palmas, Francisco Trujillo, said the sailors would not be able to return to the ship until the police prepared a report on the incident. Rescuers will continue to work when all safety conditions are met.

