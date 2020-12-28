The bodies of three people were found after a fire in a house near the city of Sorsk in Khakassia. This was announced on Monday, December 28, at the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

“Last night on the territory of a peasant farm near the town of Sorsk a fire broke out in a residential building. At the site of the fire, the firefighters found three dead, their identities are being established, “the official website departments.

Information about the incident was received at 23:05 the day before, December 27. Rescuers arrived at the scene 11 minutes later and found an open fire on an area of ​​50 sq. m.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reminded citizens of the observance of fire safety rules and the use of autonomous fire detectors and fire extinguishers.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that a fire also occurred in a residential apartment building in the Komi Republic, resulting in the death of a woman.

During the extinguishing of the flame, 15 people were evacuated from the house; by now, the fire has been liquidated.