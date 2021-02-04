The fire occurred in the regional infectious diseases hospital in Zaporozhye, there are dead, reports Interfax…

According to the agency, the fire occurred in a multi-storey building of a medical institution on the night of February 4.

According to preliminary data, the fire killed three people. The evacuation of patients of the medical institution is underway.

Recall that last month a fire broke out in a children’s city hospital in Podolsk near Moscow. Almost 60 people were evacuated from the building. Nobody was hurt as a result of the accident.