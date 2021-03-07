The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Bashkortostan reported that three people died in a fire in an apartment building in Ufa, reports Interfax.

“According to updated data, three dead (one child), four injured,” – said in the message.

According to the department, the signal about a fire in a nine-story building on Ferin Street was received at 00:04 Moscow time on Sunday. The fire took place on the fourth floor.

The arrived rescuers evacuated 150 residents of the house, including 46 children. By now, the fire has been assigned an increased rank.

By 1:40 Moscow time, firefighters extinguished the open flame, extinguishing continues.

Earlier it was reported that in Vladivostok, as a result of a fire in an apartment building, two children died.

It is known that the fire happened in an apartment on the 21st floor of a 25-storey building on Neibut Street, the smoke from the fire spread to the entire entrance. According to the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 10 people were evacuated, another 14 people, including four children, firefighters were taken out with the help of rescue devices along flights of stairs.