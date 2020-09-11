Three individuals turned victims of a hearth that broke out in one of many residences of a nine-story constructing within the south of Moscow.

The fireplace occurred in a multi-storey constructing on the tackle: Chertanovskaya road, 18. The residence positioned on the ninth flooring caught hearth, reviews TASS…

Rescuers obtained a message concerning the hearth at 00:20 Moscow time. He was eradicated after half-hour.

The combustion space was 20 sq. meters. The explanations for the emergency are being established.

Final week within the Kostroma area, three individuals died in a hearth in a non-public residential constructing. This can be a younger lady and her three-year-old daughter, in addition to their neighbor.