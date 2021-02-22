Three people died in a fire in a high-rise building on Moskovsky Trakt street in Tyumen, reports TASS with reference to emergency services.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the victims of the fire that occurred on the evening of February 22nd were elderly parents and a forty-year-old son. 18 people were rescued from the burning building, including five children.

The cause of the fire was the careless handling of fire while smoking, rescuers added.

Earlier it was reported that a fire in a private house in the village of Peshkovo near Moscow claimed the lives of four people.