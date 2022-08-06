Reuters: Three people died from a lightning strike near the White House in Washington

The number of victims of a lightning strike that occurred on Thursday, August 4, opposite the White House in downtown Washington, has reached three, one more person remains in the hospital in critical condition. The agency reports Reuters.

According to the agency, a 29-year-old man died from his injuries. Two more people – an elderly couple – died the day before. James Mueller, who was 76, and Donna Mueller, who was a year younger than her husband, came to Washington from Wisconsin to celebrate their marriage anniversary.

Earlier it was reported that four people were hospitalized due to a lightning strike near the White House. Lightning struck four people near a tree that stands a few meters from the fence surrounding the residence of the US President. Two men and two women were injured and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.