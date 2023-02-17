Three people were killed and one injured in a collision between two cars in Primorye. About this February 17 reported in the Prosecutor’s Office of the Primorsky Territory.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at about 8 am on the 12th km of the Razdolnoye-Khasan highway.

“The driver of the Nissan Sunny car, in whose cabin there were at least four people, lost control, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with the Man car,” the agency said.

By information Police of Primorye, passengers and the driver of a Nissan car were injured in an accident: three men died, a woman was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Rescue operations are underway at the site. The circumstances of the incident are established.

