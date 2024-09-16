Three people have died and two others have been injured in the collision between a van and a truck that occurred at 9.10 this Monday on the national highway 6 near Carracedelo (El Bierzo, León), according to the Emergency Service of Castilla y León. The deceased were in the SUV-style vehicle pick-upas well as the two passengers who have suffered various injuries, one of whom is slightly injured and the other seriously. The latter has been transferred to the León Hospital by medical helicopter. The truck driver has been unharmed. The causes of the incident are still being investigated.

The 112 operations room in Castilla y León received a report of an accident at kilometre 398 of the N-6. The road runs through the region of El Bierzo, practically parallel to the A-6 motorway in this area of ​​north-west Spain, very close to Galicia. The callers reported a head-on collision between a truck and a van and that there were at least three injured people who needed medical assistance and were trapped. The magnitude of the accident meant that the Civil Guard, the Ponferrada Fire Brigade and the Emergency Services were called in, with two ambulances, a mobile ICU, a medical helicopter and medical personnel from nearby Cacabelos. The specialists were only able to confirm the death of the three occupants of the vehicle and attend to the two injured: one of them was rescued on the spot and the other, in serious condition, was immediately transferred to the León Hospital by helicopter.

Cadena SER Bierzo has stated that the five occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident belonged to the same company in A Coruña. The fatal collision occurred in the municipality of Carracedelo, in its northern part. The crash took place next to a well-known restaurant in El Bierzo, in an industrial area with several companies and very close to the junction with the Northwest motorway. The Traffic Civil Guard, in charge of investigating the events, has reported that they are still studying what happened.