At least three climbers have died and two have been injured in an avalanche which occurred this Sunday in the Alps, in the town of Trasquera, in the Italian region of Piedmont, near the border with Switzerland.

The two survivors, who are unharmed but in a state of shockwere the ones who alerted the emergency services, although at the moment it is unknown if they were all part of the same group of skiers.

The air ambulance arrived at the scene of the accident with the technician and the avalanche dog of the Alpine Rescue Service, which landed at the place where other mountain skiers present had already unearthed the victims.

“They were all expert guys. They were going up the canal where there was already a trace of someone who had passed before, but they saw each other. overwhelmed by the avalanche“, explained the head of Alpine Rescue Matteo Gasparini, in statements to the public television channel RAI.