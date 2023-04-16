Three people died on Friday, the 14th, victims of an attack by an armed gang on a residential condominium in the Areia Branca neighborhood, in Belford Roxo, in the Baixada Fluminense city of Rio de Janeiro. Civil Police are still investigating the case. It’s not clear if it was an attempted robbery or some kind of execution.

Among the dead is Luiz Henrique Almeida dos Santos, 27 years old, who was even taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. The other victims are the doorman of the condominium, Reginaldo Zucoloto, 50 years old, and the mechanic and retired taxi driver Gilberto Philigrete Rêgo, 58 years old. According to initial investigations, they would have nothing to do with the bandits’ action. The doorman was even taken to the Municipal Hospital of Belford Roxo, where he died.

In addition to them, Cosme Alves Costa, 43, who was also hit, remains hospitalized at the state hospital Adão Pereira Nunes, in Saracuruna, Duque de Caxias neighborhood, in Baixada Fluminense. Costa and Santos have a criminal record, which is being considered in investigations into the motivation for the crime.

Images from the security cameras of Condomínio Doce Lar Conquista, obtained by TV Globo, show at least four people getting out of a car when they enter the condominium through the main gate. Registration is around 17:00 yesterday (14). In the sequence, one of the criminals, armed with a pistol, gets out of the car to try to avoid the automatic closing of the gate, in which he was unsuccessful. He then proceeds to shoot at the mirrored guardhouse at the gatehouse. The idea was, possibly, to leave access free so that the vehicle could leave the site quickly.

In a few seconds, when the other criminals realize the partner’s difficulty with the gate, they come to his aid, but are unable to prevent the white-barred gate from closing. One of them, armed with some kind of submachine gun, runs away. He is followed by three others, all armed. The last one to leave the place still returns in the car, which is in the condominium, and finally leaves the crime scene running down the street.

All criminals escaped. Videos circulating on social media, recorded from the top of buildings, record a series of shots.

The Civil Police reported that the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF) has launched an investigation to investigate the deaths of the three people. The corporation confirmed that a fourth man was injured. “The expertise was carried out on the spot and efforts are underway to identify the authorship and motivation of the crime,” he said.

According to the Military Police, police officers from the 39th Battalion, from Belford Roxo, were called yesterday to check for the presence of armed criminals driving around the center of that city. Policing, informed the PM, was strengthened in the region.