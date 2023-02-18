Leon, Guanajuato.- In Leon, Guanajuato, three Dead people and six more they were poisoned, by a chemical accident At a factory in the Santa Fe neighborhood, authorities reported that, among the intoxicated, two people work as elements of Civil protection.

one of the elements of Civil Protection who was intoxicated he is in poor healthUntil now, the identity of each of the intoxicated people, what was reported is that they are men and women.

The chemical accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. last Friday, in a factory located on Ezequiel Gómez street and Malecón del Río.

Elíseo Rangel Alcántara, captain and operational coordinator of the Fire Department, mentioned that employees of the Toroza company, dedicated to the elaboration of specialties for the process for tanned automotive leather, they did work in a container that contained the chemical material naphthalene.

The employees they fainted in the place because they inhaled mothballsdue to how easily evaporable it is and its strong smell.

The Emergency Service, 911 received the report, minutes later, they arrived at the scene of the events, paramedics of Civil Protection and Firefighters, who started with the First aid work for the intoxicated. But it was too late for one of them, since he no longer had vital signs because he had died on the spot.

the other eight victims of intoxication were transferred from emergencies to the clinics of the Mexican Institute of Social Security T-1, T-58 and T-21, where 2 more died during their transfer.

Two elements of Civil Protection that they inhaled the vapors, were treated by other paramedics. The state of health of one of them until now was reported to be delicate while the other was out of danger.

The area was cordoned off by the municipal authorities to prevent the passage of the curious. Minutes later, police officers arrived. Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), who began with the corresponding investigations.