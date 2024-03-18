Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 13:05

Three people died and one remains missing after a head of water hit a waterfall in Paranavaí, a municipality in the northwest of Paraná, on Sunday afternoon, the 17th. Of the seven people who were at the scene, three were rescued. The phenomenon is characterized by a sudden increase in the volume of water.

Around 2pm, after days of intense heat, the weather began to change in the region. “This caused heavy rain and gusts of wind to begin hitting the city of Paranavaí. At around 4pm, the incident was recorded”, said Second Lieutenant Jean Carlos da Silva of the Paraná Military Fire Department.

“Seven people who were in the river, which is within the city, ended up being hit by a head of water, a phenomenon that is marked by a strong volume of water. Of the seven people, three people managed to get out of the water and four were missing,” said Silva.

A corporation team went to the location to carry out the search. “No boat, because the river is full of rocks and the water level varies greatly. So, the searches were carried out on foot in the water. When they went down the river, they found three dead people, two women and a man”, he said.

The searches were ended early on Sunday night, due to the weather conditions, but resumed on the morning of Monday, the 18th, with the participation of two more teams that were sent to the location to try to locate the missing victim. To date, it has not been located.

water head

The Fire Department frequently advises on preventative care when swimming in rivers, lakes and dams and the dangers of the phenomenon known as water head.

Some rivers, especially those located at the base of mountain regions, are subject to this phenomenon, which involves a sudden increase in the volume, speed and level of the river, which can cause people to be swept away, followed by death by drowning.

In most cases, this change is caused by heavy rain in the mountains “upstream”, even with good weather and sun “downstream” at the bathing location, according to the Paraná Fire Department.

Important guidelines:

– Pay attention to noises coming from something like water, rocks and branches colliding and swirling;

– The change in the color of the water can also be an indication that the phenomenon is happening;

– Increase in the level and speed of river flow in a period of a few seconds, as well as the arrival of debris and sediments such as leaves, twigs and branches;

– Observe the movement of the animals. Birds generally escape the rain from the headland and fly in the opposite direction;

– Also check the weather forecast for the entire region, not just around the watercourse.

Therefore, it is important not to bathe in deserted places, but rather where there is a greater concentration of people and lifeguards, who are in specific locations.