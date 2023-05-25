A man armed with a rifle and a knife attacked several people in Nagano, in the center of the Asian nation. The authorities confirmed the death of three people, including two policemen who attended the emergency. The suspect fled.

A rare occurrence in Japan. Three people died and one was injured in an act of violence that combined shooting and stabbing.

Two police officers were among the dead, authorities confirmed. The three victims were taken to the nearest medical center, where doctors later officially declared their deaths.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have barricaded himself in the home of a city official. He had previously hidden in a nearby building carrying a knife and rifle.

The investigators stressed that the shooter was wearing camouflage clothing, a useful sign to locate him in the search fence set up in a radius of more than 300 meters. The area of ​​the operation was declared a no-go zone and residents were urged to stay at home.

Despite the fact that few details have emerged, including the motive for the event, a witness told the press that he observed the subject chase and stab a woman. He even confronted the attacker asking why she was doing it, to which he replied that he “wanted to kill her.”

Japan, which has strict arms control, is not a frequent scene of this type of event. There are few crimes reported per year with weapons involved. Recent events, linked to politics, have aroused concern in the Asian nation, much more about devices made by hand.

Last April, a man threw a smoking cylinder at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he prepared to give a speech. An escort from the head of government prevented the device from exploding near the leader.

In July of last year, the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shocked the country. A former member of the self-defense forces shot at the politician, who was at a campaign rally in the city of Nara.

With Reuters and AP