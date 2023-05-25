A terrible event has shocked the municipality of Ecuandureo, leaving a preliminary balance of three lifeless people. A armed assault took place in an acquaintance restaurant located on the Zamora – La Piedad highway. The Attorney General of the State of Michoacan is conducting the first steps at the scene, while the community wonders what could have motivated this act of violence.

According to the first reports, several armed individuals broke into in the establishment and without saying a word they opened fire indiscriminately against those present. Immediately afterwards, they quickly fled the place, leaving behind a heartbreaking and disconcerting scene.

Given the seriousness of the situation, members of the Civil Guard and paramedics rushed to the scene.

Unfortunately, confirmed the death of three people, two of them inside the restaurant and another one outside the establishment. His identities are still unknown.

At this time, the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office is conducting the first investigations in the place. See also The United Kingdom prepares to crown Carlos III