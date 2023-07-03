Tlaxcala.- A devastating shock between two vehicles compact in the Amozoc-Perote toll road left a tragic balance of three people dead and two serious injuries.

He accident It happened this Sunday afternoon at the height of the municipality of Zitlaltepecin the state of Tlaxcala.

He impact it was so strong that two women identified as Judith N, 49 years old, and Luz Maria N, of 48, They lost their lives inside a aveo vehicle red, getting trapped between the twisted irons.

On the other hand, Philip N, 25 years old and originally from from Teziutlan, Puebla, lost his life when driving a vehicle guy mustang of recent model, gray color and with plates of the state.

According to local media, the tragic event took place in the middle of heavy rain that hit the eastern part of Tlaxcala.

The authorities presume that the combination of the Poor visibilityhe speeding and the lack of expertise were the factors that caused this tragedy. See also Three killed and 18 injured in bus accident in Turkey

Red Cross Paramedics of Tlaxcala and Puebla They rushed to the scene of the accident.

After evaluating the occupants of the vehicles, they confirmed that three of them no longer had vital signs.

However, Alexandra, 18 years old, She was rushed to a hospital to receive medical attention. Your status is reported as seriouslike Stephanie N, 25 years oldwho was rescued using the calls “jaws of life“.