Juarez City.- Two men and a woman accused of aggravated kidnapping for the murder of a man that occurred last Monday, April 22, were brought before a control judge of the Bravos Judicial District, before whom they were charged and who sent them to preventive detention.

Evelyn Yamileth VC, Óscar Jesús GD and Jorge PI were presented before the judicial authority at noon this Thursday, in courtroom 20 of the Judicial City.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office’s narrative, on April 22 at around 10:00 p.m., in a house located at the intersection of Casa de Janos and Batalla de Celaya streets in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood, a man identified by the Northern Zone District Prosecutor’s Office (but whose information is reserved so as not to hinder the investigations) met with two other men and a woman, and called the victim, Williams García Noguera, who arrived aboard a white 2021 Italika motorcycle.

Meeting at the house, one of the men who was there, identified as the head of the neighborhood drug dealers, told the motorcyclist to kneel down and shot him in the head.

The cause of death was spinal and cervical injury, according to the results of the necropsy performed by the Forensic Medical Service read by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the initial hearing for criminal case 4540/2024.

Following the formulation of the charge and the reading of the background of the investigation, the Public Prosecutor’s Office requested justified preventive detention, pointing out a probable influence on the mood of the only witness in the case to make false statements or conceal information, as well as a risk of obstruction of justice, or risk to the physical integrity of the witness in the case.

The judge ruled out the possibility of obstruction, but considered that there was danger for the person who decided to declare what she observed, so he set 24 months of preventive detention for the three accused. Evelyn Yamileth VC was sent to the Women’s Social Reintegration Center 2, while the two men to the men’s center 3.

The hearing to determine whether or not to prosecute will take place next Monday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m., after the detainees requested that the constitutional term allowed by law be duplicated as a defense strategy.