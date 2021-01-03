In the city of Borodino, Krasnoyarsk Territory, on Sunday, January 3, a private wooden house was completely burned down. About it reported regional Ministry of Emergencies.

The building was located in the very center of the city on Pushkin Street. The fire signal was received at 08:28 (04:28 Moscow time), firefighters arrived at the scene after 3 minutes.

According to the department, at the beginning of the fire, the area of ​​the fire was 100 sq. M, by the time of localization it had increased to 181 sq. M. During the analysis of the burnt structures, the bodies of three people were found.

A total of 16 people and 6 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

At 10:31 (06:31 Moscow time) the fire was extinguished.

The causes of the tragedy are being investigated.

On January 2, a fire broke out on the territory of a sawmill in the village of Podgornoye, Chainsky District, Tomsk Region, four people died.