An unknown person opened fire on passers-by on the outskirts of the American city of Austin, Texas. This was reported on April 18 by the TV channel KSAT…

It is noted that three adults died from wounds on the spot.

The suspect in the attack is still at large, however, as specified by law enforcement officers, he does not pose a danger to the general public. since we are talking about a “single incident”.

Despite this, local residents were advised to avoid the shooting area in the northwest of the city. Residents were advised to take cover and leave the area.

The reason for the armed attack is currently being investigated; at least 18 law enforcement officers are working on the spot.

On April 17, unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Westroads shopping center in the American city of Omaha (Nebraska). As a result of the attack, a 21-year-old man was fatally injured and a 20-year-old woman was hospitalized.

On April 16, following another shooting incident that killed at least eight people at FedEx’s Indianapolis building, US President Joe Biden called the country’s gun control “a national shame”.