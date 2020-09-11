At the least three folks grew to become victims of a hearth in a multi-storey constructing within the Moscow area Chertanovo Severnoye. This was reported by the press service of the Moscow headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Conditions, the company “Moscow” stories.

The hearth in a Moscow high-rise constructing was recorded at 00:20 Moscow time. A hearth broke out in one of many residences on the ninth flooring. The realm lined by hearth was 20 sq. meters.

The hearth killed three folks. In the mean time, the fireplace has been liquidated.