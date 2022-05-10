Drama in Mogliano, three people tried to kidnap a 4-year-old girl who was walking with her mother

An episode that could have ended in tragedy is what happened on Saturday 7 May. Three people were trying to kidnap one 4 year old girl, who was with his mother. Fortunately, the woman was able to stop them in time, before they took her away.

The mother upset by the affair, she wanted tell what he experienced in a post on social media. Now the agents are trying to trace back these people.

According to information released by the local newspaper The Gazzettinothe drama took place in the morning of Saturday 7 May. Precisely in the underpass of the station Moglianoin the province of Treviso.

Mom was walking with her parents two sons. The smallest kept it harnessed on the chest and the big one instead walked close to her, while holding her hand. It seemed to be a day like any other.

At some point however, three people with an Eastern European accent, they approached the woman to make her some requests. The latter stopped, as they were very kind to them.

However, just as they were speaking, a lady who was with the kidnappers did caught in his arms her baby and was trying to take her away. Her mother quickly intervened and managed to stop themjust in time.

The attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl, the story of the parents

Other passersby intervened in rescue of the mother and consequently, the three kidnappers are fled away and they have lost track of them. The mother in a post on social media, wrote:

The woman picked up my daughter, I promptly took her back and she continued to try to take her hand.

The police are also on the incident investigating. Agents currently want to view the surveillance footage of some cameras, to identify them. The father of the little girl, in the post added: “We don’t know exactly what they intended, but what happened is very worrying.”