Relatives, friends and neighbors of the young people murdered in Zacatecas, during a demonstration, on September 26. Adolfo Vladimir (Cuartoscuro)

Three people have been arrested for their links to the kidnapping last Sunday of seven young people in the municipality of Villanueva, south of Zacatecas, as reported this Wednesday in Radio Formula the Secretary of the State Government, Rodrigo Reyes. That same day, the lifeless bodies of six of the missing young people were found. Only one survived. The boy was taken to the State General Hospital for two head injuries and a broken nose.

The Secretary of Government reported that the arrests occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Since yesterday [martes] There are two people detained who are probably linked to this event. The present day [miércoles]”A few minutes ago, the secretary of the Ministry of Public Security informed me of another person detained in La Quemada, a nearby area in the municipality of Villanueva,” said Reyes.

The seven boys, between 14 and 18 years old, were kidnapped at four in the morning last Sunday by a group of armed men. The missing people spent Saturday night at the El Potrerito ranch, property of one of the parents of the kidnapped, who gave his testimony to EL PAÍS without identifying himself. The commando that went after the boys shot into the air as a threat and that was when they disappeared.

On Monday, the authorities deployed a contingent of 300 elements from the Secretariat of National Defense, the National Guard and the municipal police to try to find the young people alive. The relatives of the disappeared denounced that it was too late.

The discovery of six of them dead this Wednesday has shaken the State of Zacatecas. The bodies were discovered by helicopter pilots in an area that was difficult to access due to the absence of roads. First three were seen and when several agents arrived at the scene they found the other three remaining. Next to him was the only survivor, who was immediately taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country