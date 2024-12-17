The Cybercrime Team of the Civil Guard of A Coruña has dismantled a criminal group based in the city dedicated to recruiting ‘economic mules’ for money laundering from various technological fraud crimes: vishing and smishing banking, ‘son in distress’ scams, hacking of WhatsApp accounts and fraud in the purchase and sale of vehicles, among others.

As reported by the Armed Institute in a press release, the operation, called ‘Amurart’, has concluded with the arrest of three people and the investigation of four other in the Galician towns of A Coruña, Arteixo, Muros and Negreira. Those involved are charged with fraud, money laundering, document falsification and membership in a criminal group.

Almost 60,000 euros of profits

As detailed by the Civil Guard, the group’s main objective was to repeatedly commit technological scams to obtain illicit benefits that were subsequently laundered through “a complex financial network.” In the period investigated, The profits obtained amount to 56,377 euros.

To do this, the members of the group They used bank accounts called “bridge accounts”opened with personal data provided by the “economic mules”. These people, “aware of the illegality of their actions, handed over their documentation and access to bank accounts in exchange for financial compensation.”

In some cases, according to the Civil Guard, the mules actively participated using the accounts and cards; In others, they gave control of them to the group leaders. Among those detained, the two main mule recruiters stand out, aged 23 and 31, who have numerous records for similar crimes committed in other provinces and have been linked to other fraud operations carried out by the Civil Guard of A Coruña.





Identify the upper echelons

The investigation began after the complaint of several victims in different parts of the national territory: Coria and Navalmoral de la Mata (Cáceres), Almogía (Málaga), Camargo (Cantabria), Íscar (Valladolid), Villalpando (Zamora), Cartagena (Murcia ), Torrent (Valencia), Mahón (Balearic Islands) and Muros (A Coruña). These scams have generated a total economic loss of 60,377 euros.

During the first arrests, it was found that the economic mules had facilitated voluntarily their personal documentation in exchange for money to a couple of acquaintances in their social environment, who later used this data to create bank accounts.

Through these accounts, the money from the scams was transferred, withdrawn from ATMs or diverted to other bridge accounts, making it difficult for the police to identify the material authors of the frauds. The operation remains open and now focuses on identifying the upper echelons of the organization, materially responsible for the crimes of technological fraud.

The proceedings carried out by the Civil Guard, together with the detainees, have been placed at the disposal of the Negreira Guard Courtwhere the arrests of the main recruiters were carried out.