The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia dismantled a group dedicated to the cultivation and trafficking of drugs, based in Puerto de Mazarrón, during operation 'Aquamarina'. The agents seized 848 marijuana plants, a vehicle and nearly 2,000 euros.

In the operation, the civil guards arrested three people of Polish nationality and are looking for a fourth, who was previously investigated and who was the link between both criminal networks by providing the homes where they grew marijuana.

The first phase of the investigation began in August, when, through the Civil Guard website, the Citizen Information and Service Office received an email in which an individual reported the possible existence of a important marijuana cultivation in a property, located in an urbanization in the town of Puerto de Mazarrón.

Surveillance of the home allowed us to intercept a van loaded with 338 marijuana plants in a state of flowering and its two occupants were arrested. The investigation confirmed the connection of a third person who, apparently, provided the house where the plantation was found.

In this line of investigation, the Civil Guard continued investigating until finding out that this same person had dealings with several Polish citizens, who were suspected of being linked to illegal cannabis plantations.

After numerous investigations, investigators located a duplex with 848 marijuana plants in a state of flowering, more than 1,000 flower pots, air conditioning units, ozone filters and other equipment intended for indoor cultivation of plants.

Through these police devices, it was possible to determine the place where the suspects could be residing, locating them in the town of Sangonera la Verde where the operation ended.

Operation 'Aquamarina' culminated in the arrest of three people and the investigation of a fourth, all of them as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of drug cultivation, manufacturing and trafficking, electricity fraud and membership in a criminal group.

Those arrested were 43, 42 and 39 years old and of Polish nationality; the investigated person is 46 years old and of Spanish nationality; the marijuana plants and the effects seized; as well as the proceedings carried out, were made available to the Court of Instruction number 5 of Cartagena (Murcia).