Fourth people will testify this Friday at the National Court, three of them arrested, after a police operation at Alcoa’s offices in A Coruña, Avilés, Castellón, Málaga and Madrid. The arrests were carried out in the last two cities, according to Europa Press. The aluminum plants that belonged to the company in Galicia and Asturias were also registered as part of an investigation for an alleged fraudulent sale. Both factories had been transferred in July 2019 to the Swiss fund Parter and, later, to the Riesgo group, after the negotiation of an ERE that affected 688 employees of both plants. Neither plant has been able to restart production since then. Those arrested are charged with crimes of aggravated fraud, punishable insolvency, misappropriation, criminal association and against workers’ rights. The device began at around 9 a.m. and had the participation of more than 100 agents, including Labor Inspection and Social Security officials, according to the Police.

These crimes had already been included in a complaint by the unions admitted by the National High Court on December 22. Alcoa sources assure that the firm is cooperating with the authorities and recall that it has also filed a lawsuit against the Swiss group related to the purchase of shares in the two plants. The unions warned in their complaint of a lack of clarity in the companies behind Alu Ibérica, the company that currently manages the factories. In the admission order, the judge asked the UDEF to investigate the real ownership of the plants, their partners and any relevant element to determine their possible solvency, due to the suspicion raised by the workers.

The sale of the factories has been constantly criticized for breach of commitments. Workers say Parter has pledged to keep all jobs at the plants for at least the next two years. However, this commitment was broken, they maintain, when they were sold to Grupo Riesgo in April 2020. The last buyer has also not made any of the investments it promised. “It seems that there are indications that what we have been warning is true, and it seems very positive to us,” says Daniel Cuartas, a UGT union leader at the Avilés plant, describing the operations as fraudulent. “The management has been disastrous, people are doing nothing. It’s a shame, ”he adds.

The controversy in the transfer of the A Coruña and Avilés plants has also conditioned Alcoa’s contacts for the closure of an area of ​​its factory in Cervo (Lugo). At this time, the US multinational is negotiating a sale agreement with the State Industrial Participation Company (SEPI), which could later agree to a transfer to Liberty House, of the British group GFG Alliance. The latter company also submitted an offer in 2019, which was rejected compared to Parter’s.

This is not the first lawsuit between the firm and the unions. This week, a social court in A Coruña condemned the company for violation of fundamental rights in relation to the exercise of freedom of association. Workers at the Galician Alu Ibérica plant started a strike on December 26 due to the dismissal of one of the workers, joined by four other union leaders within the company. Among them Juan Carlos López Corbacho, the president of the works council.

At the factory gates, Corbacho has been confident that this operation is “the beginning of the end” of what he has described as a “hoax” and a “scam”, reports Europa Press. The union leaders of both plants agree that it has been a pleasant surprise, they ask the central government to guarantee the continuity of the plant and recall that a closure would affect more than 600 families and the regions in which they are located.