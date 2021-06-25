AGENCIES WURZBURG Friday 25 June 2021, 21:16

At least three people have died and five others have been injured in a knife attack in the center of the city of Würzburg, in the southern state of Bavaria, according to German police. Security forces have reported that a suspect has been arrested and there is no indication that there is a second assailant. “There is no danger to the population,” the Police of the Lower Franconia region assured on their Twitter account.

The alleged attacker, who suffers from mental disorders, has been arrested after being hit by a police shot, although his life is not in danger, security forces have specified, who have detailed that the suspect is a 24-year-old man from Somalia who had been living in Wuerzburg.

The Minister of the Interior of the state of Bavaria, Joachim Herrmann, specified that the attacker had recently been admitted to a psychiatric hospital, without further details. The assailant shouted “Allah Akbar” (God is great) while attacking passersby with a knife, according to eyewitnesses.

The events occurred near Barbarossa Square, in the center of the Bavarian city, after which the police received an emergency call at 5:00 p.m. Following the announcement of the incident, parts of the city center have been cordoned off in the afternoon and a large number of troops have been deployed.

Faced with the Internet publications of some users in which a group of passers-by appeared trying to surround a man armed with a knife before the Police arrived, the institution has asked citizens to stop publishing images and videos.

Wuerzburg is a city of the region of Bavaria, in the south of Germany, with 127,000 inhabitants, to about 100 kilometers to the northeast of Nuremberg.