Amid the devastation, rescuers continue to find life beneath the ruins. Three people, including a child, were found alive this Saturday, February 18, twelve days after the earthquake and multiple aftershocks that shook southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. Meanwhile, the authorities confirmed that the joint death toll exceeds 45,000 and is expected to continue to rise as thousands remain missing.

Miracles under the rubble. 296 hours after the earth shook in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria, rescuers found a child and two adults alive on Saturday, February 18.

They resisted for twelve days under the ruins of a building that collapsed during the earthquake on February 6, in the Turkish city of Antioquia. They were quickly transferred in ambulances to be treated. The minor died hours later from dehydration.

Although experts point out that most successful rescues occur within the first 24 hours of a disaster, survival time also depends on various factors such as the person’s position and access to air or water.

File-Rescuers pull a man out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Sunday, February 12, 2023. © Petros Giannakouris/AP

The magnitude of the tragedy is enormous, but Turkey has witnessed several amazing rescues in recent days.

Even so, it is the worst event in the region in a decade, as described by the UN, and the number of fatalities continues to rise.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeds the barrier of 45,000

In the last few hours, the authorities confirmed that the joint number of deaths exceeds 45,000. Of these, around 39,672 are registered on Turkish soil, while in neighboring Syria the reported number of deaths stands at around 5,800 and has not changed in recent days.

The quantification of the tragedy is expected to skyrocket because thousands of people are still missing. Around 264,000 apartments were destroyed in Turkey alone, according to estimates by local authorities.

Among the confirmed human losses this Saturday is that of the Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu.

His body was found under the rubble of a residence in the Turkish city of Hatay, one of the hardest hit by earthquakes.

We are deeply saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023



Atsu, 31, played professionally for Porto, Chelsea, New Castle and Malaga, in Spain, among other clubs.

“It is with great regret that I have to announce that, sadly, the body of Christian Atsu has been recovered this morning,” his agent Nana Sechere confirmed, in a message in which he sent his “deep condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Although many international emergency teams have left the vast area of ​​the earthquake, the efforts of national rescuers are continuing on both sides of the border.

Anger grows over alleged irregularities in thousands of buildings that collapsed

For families still waiting to get their relatives back on Turkish soil, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt construction practices and deeply flawed urban development that has resulted in the collapse of thousands of buildings, with the disintegration of thousands of homes. and families that this entails.

Turkish rescuers work to remove Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, from a collapsed building five days after an earthquake in Hatay, southern Turkey, Saturday, February 11, 2023. © AP/Can Ozer

Although it is a geographical area prone to telluric movements, on paper the authorities had taken precautionary measures. Turkey has building codes that encompass current seismic engineering standards, but these are rarely followed. Given the circumstances, the authorities issued at least 113 arrest warrants in the last week against people associated with the construction of supposed earthquake-proof structures.

A measure, however, does not convince those affected, since many suggest that the Government of Recep Tayip Erdogan would be trying to direct the responsibility towards the builders and divert the attention of local and state officials who would have allowed apparently deficient works.

One of those buildings was the Ronesans Rezidans, which collapsed in Antioquia, leaving hundreds of people buried in the ruins.

“It was said to be earthquake-proof, but you can see the result… It’s in terrible condition. It has neither cement nor iron. It’s a real hell,” said Hamza Alpaslan, 47, whose brother lived in the apartment building.

Survivors wait for humanitarian aid in Syria

Despite the fact that humanitarian aid organizations and UN agencies have mobilized aid to affected areas, thousands of people are still waiting in Syria for assistance. Forced to flee their homes after the quake, many are trying to survive in the open and in sub-zero temperatures.

One of them is the Syrian doctor Dhafer Byour, who now lives in a tent, in a camp near Jandaris, in the north of the country.

“It’s like a big village under these tents, lacking a sewage network or infrastructure that can protect people from frost. Yesterday the temperature was minus 5 degrees Celsius,” Byur told Reuters.

File-People gather around a campfire at a temporary camp for residents who lost their homes during the earthquake in Antioch, southeastern Turkey, Monday, February 13, 2023. © Bernat Armangue/AP

Residents also require water tanks and basic help to survive in the camp.

“We have no belongings or clothes at all. We lost our belongings under the rubble. We are living here (in this camp) where it is not suitable to be a camp and we are living on the land. We need a lot of things, like (water) tanks in this camp,” said Omar Barakat, who managed to escape from under the rubble of his house.

Millions have been left homeless and many of them in Syrian territory assure that help is slow in coming.

As of Friday, February 17, 143 UN aid trucks had crossed into northwestern Syria, which has been held by rebels since aid operations resumed on February 9, a spokesman for Syria’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. United Nations.

The organization has previously reported that the delivery of aid shipments has been delayed pending authorization from those who control some territories. And it is that in the midst of the conflict of more than a decade, the nation is partially dominated by the Bashar Al Assad regime and other areas by opposition groups such as the jihadist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The UN requested last Thursday, February 16, more than 1,000 million dollars in funds for the Turkish relief operation and 400 million dollars for the Syrians.

With Reuters and EFE