To prevent dye from staining the stone, Fontana della Barcaccia has been emptied and experts will assess damage. The act was claimed by the group “Ultima Generazione”, in protest against fossil fuels. Three people were arrested this Saturday (01/04) in Rome, after putting black dye in the historic Fontana della Barcaccia, in Piazza di Spagna, one of the most emblematic points of the Italian capital. The trio protested against investments in fossil fuels.

The action turned the water black, and many tourists and residents passing by reacted to the protest with boos. The dye would be a charcoal-based liquid, according to local media reports.

The activists, two men and a woman, belong to the group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation, in Portuguese), which claimed responsibility for the protest on social media.

“It is absurd that you are scandalized by gestures like this when we are experiencing a drought emergency that puts agriculture, energy production in crisis… our very livelihood. And there are those responsible,” the group wrote on Twitter.

The mayor of the Italian capital, Roberto Gualtieri, said that “throwing black liquid on the Barcaccia at the risk of destroying it is an absolutely wrong gesture, which does not help the environment”.

The famous 17th-century fountain, which is shaped like a boat, was designed by renowned Italian sculptor Pietro Bernini, in reference to the flooding of the Tiber River in 1598. One of Rome’s most popular tourist destinations, it will be cleaned and specialists will assess whether there was damage, the Italian Ministry of Culture said.

Other attacks on monuments

It is not the first time that Ultima Generazione activists have attacked Italian heritage. In November last year, three members of the group threw vegetable soup at a work by Van Gogh that was on loan at the Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome.

In January, members of the group stained Maurizio Cattelan’s Dedo with paint in front of the Milan Stock Exchange. In March, the group threw yellow paint on the statue of Victor Emmanuel II in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo. A week later, two other young people stained the façade of Palazzo Vecchio, one of Florence’s postcards, with orange paint, and were reprimanded by the mayor himself.

Three members of the Ultima Generazione can be condemned by the Vatican City Court for having glued their own hands to the base of the sculpture Laocoon and His Sons, from the 1st century BC – which damaged the work. If convicted, they face prison terms of between one month and three years and a fine of around €3,000.

le (AFP, EFE)