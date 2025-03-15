After three penalties indicated, one of them annulled at the request of the VAR and two arrested by Joan García, a goalkeeper who is already for more important things than fighting to avoid a descent, a new review for a Kumbulla infraction allowed Muriqi to have a new attempt to beat Garcia and submit to Espanyol. In the penalty party that the game of Son Moix became Espanyol was the victim of a very debatable arbitration after a very complete match of those of Manolo González.

Without a doubt, the victory in Vitoria has rebuilt the conviction of the team away from home. He entered by obligation in the eleven edu expósito after the decline of Pol Lozano by sanction and the presence of Cubellas’s made Espanyol be a more trained team to dominate in the opposite field. The usual plan to preserve, protect and safeguard until the party matured in the second half was completely altered. The center of the field formed by Urko, Expósito and Král minimized the Mallorca and only some loss put some spicy in the Perica area.

Espanyol’s staging was very reassuring and before minute ten came the clearest occasion. A band of band to the area took advantage of Romero to attend the penalty spot. Edu Expósito had to dribble before sucking without opposition, but his shot, too powerful, left high. Without time to waste, Mallorca responded, much more reactive than a proactive, with two clear arrivals. In the first Joan García he took the ball from the squad after a shot by Dani Rodríguez. In the second Asano he finished exquisitely with the instead of a center of Samu Costa. The ball left centimeters from the Perica goal.

After those two Bermellones spark the game lost sight of the areas and was Espanyol, supported by some 300 fans in the stands of Son Moix, who was more protagonist in the opposite field. Edu Expósito provided more ball speed between the lines and understood himself well with his partners in the middle to exert effective pressure. It only missed this stretch greater lucidity to find that definitive pass so difficult to draw in the last meters.

Far from being that aggressive team that drowns the rivals, Mallorca, who fights to get into Europe this year, was surprised by the high pressure of a very improved rival with respect to a few months ago. And after the break came an even more unexpected blow. Edu Expósito focused precisely to the area and Muriqi combed her towards her own goal towards an angle that Greif could not reach. He was celebrated by the Cubelles midfielder as somewhat of his own after having started for the first time after a ligament injury.

The goal urged Mallorca to look for Joan García’s goal. And it did not take too long to achieve its goal thanks to an error by El Hilali, convened by the selection of Morocco for the first time, which overwhelmed Mojica within the area. Muriqi launched the penalty but Joan García became immense again and with a prodigious hand avoided the goal and sent a new message to coach Luis de la Fuente.

The game was electrified and each action in the area became transcendent. He asked for a penalty for a clear demolition of Mojica, but the referee did not see him enough. And in the next play he achieved the Asano draw with a fabulous head shot after a great Darder pass, which did not forgive his former team.

Despite the tie, Espanyol was lost to the match and Padado had in his boots the second, but his shot went diverted. It was then that Quintero González came up and continued with the penalty recital, all against Espanyol. In the first, by involuntary hands of Kumbulla, Gil Manzano corrected him calling him to VAR. Only a few minutes later Cabrera got in the path of Abdón Prats and another penalty for Mallorca. But there was Joan García, immeasurable, to deny the goal to the striker first and take out an impossible hand to stop Asano’s posterior rejection. In the middle of the euphoria Perica, Gil Manzano appreciated that Kumbulla had entered the area ahead of time. And so, the fourth time that a penalty Quintero González pointed out, the goal and the judgment of the game arrived. Muriqi had to put it in the squad so that the blue and white goalkeeper, without a doubt one of the best in Europe, did not get it back out.

To all the grievances that Espanyol accumulated for the arbitral performance added the little time added by the collegiate. After the eight discount was barely played, he didn’t add anything else to the addition. In the end, the Perico team left with an undeserved defeat, but with the conviction that this is the way and that with Joan García to continue in First is an obligation.