In Mumbai, three patients died of Kovid-19 on Sunday, the lowest number of deaths on a single day since March last year. City Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal gave this information. Chahal said in a statement that the hard work of the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) teams is paying off.The government release said that after the death of three patients, the total number of dead in Mumbai has increased to 11,135. There have been 581 new cases of infection during the day, after which the number of infected in the city has increased to 2,95,241.

257 new cases in Nashik

At the same time, after the emergence of 257 new cases of corona virus infection in Nashik, the total number of infected people has increased to 1,10,882 while the number of dead has increased to 1,983 after the death of nine patients. Apart from this, an official said that 174 people have been discharged after recovering, with the number of people who have become infection free has increased to 1,07,150.