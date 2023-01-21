Three assists from Russian Ilya Lyubushkin helped Buffalo defeat Anaheim in an NHL game

The Buffalo Sabers defeated the Anaheim Ducks in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season game. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Buffalo and ended with a score of 6:3 in favor of the hosts of the site. Peyton Krebs and Viktor Olofsson helped the team to win with doubles, as well as Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner. The club’s Russian defender Ilya Lyubushkin scored three assists.

In total, in the 2022/2023 season, Lyubushkin played 31 matches for Buffalo. The 28-year-old Russian has eight assists.

Lyubushkin moved to Buffalo in July 2022. His contract with the team is for two years. He previously played in the NHL for the Arizona Coyotes and the Toronto Maple Leafs.