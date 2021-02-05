Three paddy wagons from the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center, which contains blogger Alexei Navalny, arrived at the Babushkinsky District Court on the morning of February 5, where a hearing on the case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War will be held.

In addition, the police and Rosgvardia come to the courthouse in the morning, the road patrol service is on duty.

The case was initiated because of Navalny’s comments on the video in which veteran Ignat Artemenko spoke in support of amendments to the Russian Constitution. Navalny left comments under the video that were deliberately false and denigrated the honor and dignity of the veteran.

At the end of August 2020, the court suspended the process due to the blogger’s illness. Then he was being treated in Germany. Last weekend, Navalny returned to Russia and was detained.

Navalny is charged with libel (part 2 of article 128.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). If proven guilty, he may be fined or compulsory labor.

On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court ruled to cancel Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace him with three and a half years in a general regime colony. Taking into account the time spent under house arrest, in fact, he will stay in the colony for two years and eight months. The reason for replacing the suspended sentence with a real one was multiple violations of the probationary period.