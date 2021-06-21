The goals from Depay in the 24th minute and the brace from Wijnaldum (51 ‘and 58’) decided a challenge that had no relevance in the standings, with the Oranges already first and the Macedonians out. Farewell to Pandev’s national team, who came out in the hugs of his teammates

A goal by Depay in the 1st half and Wijnaldum’s brace in the second half allow the Netherlands to bend North Macedonia and finish with full points at the top of group C. A match that was in fact a friendly match with the Orange already certain of first place and then of the eighth on Sunday in Budapest against one of the third (the one that will come out of groups D, E, or F) and the Macedonians already eliminated.

It was the farewell match of 37 year old Goran Pandev: “I am experiencing the peak of my career, I have realized the dream of playing a great tournament with my national team. I am happy to say goodbye to Macedonia in a competition like this, against the Netherlands, at the Cruijff Arena ”said the genoan on the eve.

the match – De Boer lines up 19-year-old Graveberch and 22-year-old Malen while Angelovski joins Trajkovski with Pandev. First emotion in the 10th minute, with Trichkovski beating Stekelenburg but after starting a little offside. Goal rightly canceled. The Netherlands attacked but on the 21 ‘on the counterattack it was Trajkovski who touched the advantage: full post to goalkeeper beaten with a great right from the edge. Three minutes later the Oranges pass, in turn on overturning in front. Malen needs a ball in the middle that Depay just needs to drop into the net. The Macedonians protest for a foul on Pandev at the beginning of the action, but the Var agrees with the referee and the goal remains. At half an hour Dumfries is alone in front of Dimitrievski but hits him in full devouring the draw. The game is played at a good pace despite the fact that there is nothing up for grabs. It is Depay again who sowed panic in the Macedonian defense in the 43rd minute, but without finding the decisive touch.

recovery – De Boer rests De Vrij and Dumfries giving space to Timber and Berghuis. A header by De Ligt was saved on the line by Trichkovski but soon after the doubling came: Depay’s low cross and Wijnaldum deposited the 2-0 in the net in the 51st minute. Shortly after Bardhi on a free kick commits Stekelenburg. At 58 ‘Holland closes the accounts. Depay forces Dimitrievski to the rebound on which Wijnaldum pounces, thus signing the double. The PSG midfielder (shortly) then touches the hat-trick by sending high by a whisker from a good position.

The crossbar denies Weghorst’s 4th goal and in the 69th minute it is time for Pandev to exit, embraced one by one by all his teammates and amidst the ovation of the public. With 2 ‘from the end Dimitrievski denies the poker to De Ligt. It ends 3-0 and now the Netherlands are waiting to meet their opponent in the round of 16.

