Three out of ten murders due to gender violence occur on weekends (28.6%). The number of deaths also grew in the months of january and july, just when the Christmas and summer holidays are being enjoyed. Also, Sundays and Mondays are fateful days for women. In those days the highest number of murders occurs, with 146 and 145 deaths, respectively. All these data appear in the report ‘Temporal analysis of murders of women due to gender violence in Spain over 15 years (2003-2017)’, carried out by the Carlos III Health Institute.

Despite the fact that the figures suggest that the cause of the murders may be due to a closer coexistence of the couple in leisure time, in turn a source of greater conflict, the authors of the investigation, Belén Sanz and Fernando Vallejo, They argued that there is no data to corroborate this thesis. Nor is there a significant enough increase in crimes to allow the conclusion that a sexist murder causes a rebound in violent deaths on consecutive days, which is known as the ‘accumulation effect’.

Researchers have observed that the months of July and August are those that accumulate the most murders (86 and 81 victims, respectively), in addition to January, with 83. Meanwhile, April is the least (64). After Sunday and Monday, the frequency of crimes decreases, reaching the minimum on Thursday (110 murdered), to later increase again. In this way, Sundays and Mondays are associated, therefore, with a greater increase in the daily risk of murder, of the order of 25% more.

62 Sexist murders occurred every year on average between 2003 and 2017, one every 6 days. 65% of the victims lived with their aggressor. 13% he enjoyed protection. Foreign women are sometimes more likely to be murdered than Spanish women.

The report, released this Friday by the Government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, certifies that in the 15-year period analyzed, 928 women were murdered, indicating that at that stage there was an annual decrease in the murder rate of 3%. The statistics show that, for every million inhabitants, 3 women aged 15 and over were murdered. In other words, perhaps more illustrative and terrible: every six days a woman dies at the hands of her partner or ex-partner, which represents an average of 62 murders a year.

The decrease in crime coincides in time with the approval in 2004 of the Law of Comprehensive Protection Measures against Gender Violence. Belén Sanz highlighted that the average age of the victims was 42.3 years. Those born abroad were 9.6 years younger than those born in Spain. According to Fernando Vallejo, the victims from Eastern countries and Latin America are younger than those from central Europe. Almost a third (32%) were born abroad. Those murdered from other countries have an annual crime rate 3.7 times higher than that of Spanish women (8.3, compared to 2.2 murders per million).

The most frequently murdered women are those between the ages of 35 and 44. They are the ones who suffer the highest murder rate, specifically, 4.3 women per million inhabitants. The report shows that little is reported, but when it is, the protection measures that are granted do not work well either. Thus, a quarter of those murdered between 2006 and 2017 had reported their aggressor (26%). Of these, 77% had requested protection measures. And 88% of them were listened to, so their request was honored.

71% of the women who had obtained protection had the measure in force at the time of their murder. In global terms, 13% of the murdered women enjoyed protection guarantees in force at the time of the murder.

Almost a quarter of the women had ended their relationship with the assailant prior to the time of the murder (24%). The most common type of couple relationship between the victims and their aggressor was composed of by spouses (43%), followed by romantic partners (26%) and former romantic partners (14%).