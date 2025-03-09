74%of Spanish managers place teleworking and flexibility among the most decisive factors to accept a job, exceeding economic aspects such as the bonus scheme, which is valued by 63%, or having medical insurance, something that takes into account 54%.

This is revealed by the ‘Remuneration study’ of the labor consultant Robert Walters collected by Servimedia, a report made from interviews with 1,500 managers and senior positions of Spanish companies.

Other aspects that have an important weight when accepting a job by managers are Have more vacation possibilities (32%), which the company offers a pension plan (27%), have a company car (34%) or food vouchers (34%).

On the other hand, when asked about the benefits they already have, 61% of respondents highlight flexibility and remote work, 55% have a Bonus scheme48% with medical insurance and 43% with food vouchers.

In this regard, in relation to the moment they accessed certain benefits, 34% explain that they agreed to collect bonus in the last 18 months, while the 20% got food vouchers and 25% work remotely in the same period.

As for what they expect their bosses to take more seriously, 92% of respondents refers to the conciliation measures of working and family life such as 4 -day day a week25% to social benefits, 15% to solidarity initiatives, 13% to climatic measures, and 10% to inclusion and diversity measures.

Finally, the study asks about Measures that companies have taken to retain talent. Thus, 77% of companies have offered training or professional development opportunities, 62% hybrid work, 46% salary reviews, 38% social measures, 31% new benefits for employees and 8% total flexibility.