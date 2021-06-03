Murcians have a clear position on one of the main controversies of the regional vaccination process. 73.3% of those surveyed in the Cemop Barometer consider it “bad or very bad” that the doses are administered in a place other than the municipality of habitual residence. Only 18.7% value the measure “very well or well”, and 5.6% think it is “fair”. It is the main conclusion of the study on the immunization campaign.

When the injection of the punctures began to pick up pace, the Ministry of Health decided to prioritize mass vaccination in eight large pavilions of seven municipalities: Murcia, Cartagena, Caravaca, Lorca, San Javier, Yecla and Cieza. The announcement, which generated criticism and political confrontations, was qualified a day later: Health assured that citizens would also go to their health center.

However, the debate had already taken over and currently the large venues remain as the pillars of the campaign. For example, many citizens of the neighboring municipalities of Murcia are vaccinated at the Enrique Roca stadium. That is why it is understood that the inhabitants of the Huerta region (Alcantarilla, Beniel, Santomera and the capital itself) are among those who show the greatest opposition to displace their population (73.6%).

Yes indeed, discontent is even higher in the Altiplano (87%)Since at the beginning it was one of the focuses of the controversy, the administration of the doses was centralized in Yecla. However, he has then maintained a mass immunization point. The third area most in disagreement is Cartagena and the Mar Menor (72%) considers it bad or very bad). In the last two places are the Guadalentín (71.9%) and the Northwest (70.9%).

In addition, depending on the size of the municipality, the rejection of the Health plan is more forceful in municipalities with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants: 82.4% classify the measure as bad or very bad, compared to 71.8% in populations of 50,000 to 100,000 inhabitants. It is clear that residents of smaller towns are the ones most forced to move.