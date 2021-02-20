The pandemic has receded in the Region of Murcia for a month, but the incidence rate is 193 in two weeks, while in December it fell to 150 and did not prevent a very harsh third wave Map of incidence by municipalities. / LV ANTONIO GIL BALLESTA Murcia Saturday, 20 February 2021, 02:41



The Region of Murcia continues to firmly bend a third wave that has been very hard, the worst of the entire pandemic. The peak incidence of the coronavirus was reached on January 25 and since then transmission has lost steam in a sustained way. However, the situation is still far from ideal.

The regional average stands at 193 ca