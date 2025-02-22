Do you recognize the traffic signal on these lines? Do not overwhelm, because three out of four drivers either can. It’s about The P33 signalborn in France and that is increasingly seen in Spain.

This signal premiered in the neighboring country in 2011 and Little by little it is introduced In the rest of the countries of the European Union, including Spain.

According to the DGT, it warns of the “danger due to the proximity of a section in which the circulation frequently is hindered by a notable loss of visibility Due to fog, rain, snow or fumes. “

The point is that a study published in France by the Prévention Routière association concludes that 75% of drivers do not know The meaning of the P33 signal.

The signal description is triangular shape with red edge and that inside shows the icon of a vehicle With parallel lines that cover the front.

The P33 is replacing the old hazard signal by fog. This signal can be confused with the plaque that indicates the proximity of a Low emissions zone (ZBE)despite the fact that one is prohibition (it is round) and another (triangular). In both cases, a car is seen surrounded by black dots.

According to the General Circulation Regulation, this decision has been made with the purpose of “adapting aspects of signage to changes in the field of mobility guaranteeing adequate understanding by all users. “