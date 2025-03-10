Three out of four companies declare to the Bank of Spain that they have barely affected the SMI rise

Three out of four companies have declared the Bank of Spain that they have barely affected the increase in the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI). The quarterly survey To Spanish companies about the evolution of their activity (EBAE) of the monetary institution has first added a couple of questions about the SMI and has detected that only one in 10 have more than 50% of its template with this income floor in our country.

Since 2018, progressive governments have raised the minimum salary of 61%, from 735.9 euros (per month, taking into account 14 payments a year) in which the Executive of the Popular Party (PP) of Mariano Rajoy left to the 1,184 euros approved recently approved. These increases have supported the criticisms of the business employers, the most conservative and liberal economists and the Bank of Spain itself for the damage they could supposedly make to the new hiring.

Record data for creating jobs in recent years in Spain have been dismantling these warnings. Even the most opposite voices have initially ended up admitting that the effects of the historical increase in the minimum wage in the labor market have not been important. Meanwhile, also according to objective figures, the ascent of the SMI has served to improve the economic conditions of the most vulnerable workers, including a majority of women, and to raise their purchasing power in the middle of the inflation crisis, reducing inequality.

The latest survey to the companies of the Bank of Spain, published on Monday, offers new conclusions. According to the EBAE of the first quarter of 2025, “76% of societies declare that less than 10% of their workers charge the SMI or an indexed salary to said reference, while 13% of the companies indicate an average incidence of the SMI (between 10% and 50% of their employees) and 11% report a high incidence (more than 50% of their employees).”

As Alejandro Fernández and Mario Izquierdo continue, the economists of the Bank of Spain who have analyzed this survey, “in terms of adjustment channels, surveyed companies suggest that SMI increases have a significant impact on decisions related to prices and business margins.” That is, mostly, the decisions that societies have made to fit the increase in the minimum wage in their businesses have been related to a reduction of their benefits or a transfer to sales prices (those paid by consumers).

“In particular, 32% of companies claim that the SMI increases would have caused a reduction in their margins [de ganancias]while 26% state that they have transferred the SMI increases to their sales prices, ”continues the report of the Bank of Spain. We must remember the benefits and margins of companies in our country have reached historical maximums in added calculations in recent years. Mainly, because the largest and concrete sectors such as energy or banking have taken advantage of the inflation crisis and the increases in interest rates to improve their margins and earn more, impacting the increases in costs (among which wages are) in families.

“For its part, the effects of the SMI increases on employment decisions tend to be somewhat less frequent,” add the experts of the Bank of Spain. “Specifically, 21% of the companies surveyed declare as relevant to reduce new contracts and 10.1% the cut of their staff via dismissals,” they conclude.

“In all cases, the relevance of the different channels is greater the greater the incidence of workers affected by the SMI in the company. Thus, as an example, among companies with a low incidence of the SMI, 15% indicate having reduced their hiring as a result of the SMI increases since 2019, a percentage that rises to 34% between those with average and 43% incidence between those with a high incidence.

Regarding the situation, the EBAE reflects that “companies perceive a stability situation in the billing during the first quarter of 2025, while the perspectives for the second quarter are positive.”