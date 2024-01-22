bAt Aurubis AG, three out of four board members are to leave. According to information from the FAZ, the Hamburger Kupferhütte is drawing the consequences from the thefts and the major fraud case, in which its own employees were also involved. With a damage volume of 185 million euros in the last financial year alone, these cases ate up around a third of the company's profits.

Aurubis confirmed on Monday evening in a mandatory announcement for the stock exchange that representatives of the supervisory board were in “well-advanced discussions about the termination of the board's activities” with CEO Roland Harings on September 30th, with CFO Rainer Verhoeven on June 30th and with production director Heiko Arnold on February 29th.

The board members should therefore continue to carry out their respective tasks until they leave. In addition, consideration is being given to temporarily sending former BASF manager Markus Kramer from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board.

The personnel decisions are still subject to a resolution at the Supervisory Board meeting scheduled for this Tuesday. The basis for this is an expert opinion from the law firm Hengeler Mueller. The supervisory board brought this in to clarify why the acts were possible and were not discovered immediately. “Manager Magazin” first reported on the planned departures from the board. The Aurubis share price fell significantly on Monday.