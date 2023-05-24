Report SCPMany Dutch people are gloomy about the direction our country is heading. About 60 percent of all residents are negative about the future of the Netherlands – 3 out of 5. The social position of people and their vision of society and politics in particular determine the perceived discomfort, according to research by the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP).

To do something about these negative expectations for the future, the government must focus more on underlying problems rather than on sentiment itself, according to the reportand work on, for example, reducing inequality and more democracy – the latter, for example, through citizens’ consultations or a binding corrective referendum.

The report looks at various factors – from income to employment and social position and attitudes. This shows that people who are in poorer health, who are in a less good financial position or who have a smaller network are more likely to worry. The economically left (proponents of a policy of large government support for the economically weak, ed.), culturally conservative people are the most gloomy, followed by the group that is right and culturally conservative.

People with more social discontent are also less likely to think that income differences should grow, and they are more likely to think that European unification has gone too far, that 'people with a migration background should adapt to Dutch culture and that the Netherlands is doing too much about climate change'. ' – although among people who think that the government is doing too much about climate change, the level of unease is also relatively higher. People who are more gloomy also indicate more often that there is friction in society and have less confidence in politics.

Regional differences

Where you live also makes a difference: social discontent is relatively low in cities, both within and outside the Randstad, and relatively high in rural municipalities outside the Randstad. The view that ‘national politics does not pay enough attention to the region in which people live’ is an important part of the unease. However, the differences between residents within areas are always greater than differences between areas, emphasizes the SCP.

The experience that other Dutch people look down on their region is strongest among Groningen residents – something that is particularly evident in the gas extraction dossier. 'The fact that gas revenues were considered more important than the fate of the inhabitants of Groningen has taken a heavy toll,' the report states. Recurring discussions about the distribution of money from central government to municipalities and provinces also reinforce 'the impression in certain regions outside the (Rand)stad that they often 'get the short end of the stick' when it comes to distribution issues.

Tackling inequality

The government, writes the SCP, should therefore pay more attention to the distribution of economic resources across the regions and region-specific problems – without losing sight of ‘the various inequalities that run right through the Netherlands’. Because the economic and social position of people also plays an important role in unease – more important than where someone lives.

For example, those who have only completed primary education or pre-vocational secondary education are relatively negative about the future, and middle incomes experience more unease than those on the highest and lowest incomes. People with a smaller social network, less culturally elitist preferences or poorer health are also more gloomy, as are people who place themselves lower on the social ladder or who feel less accepted by society. The self-employed and the self-employed are also more negative – presumably because they are more financially insecure.

This calls for policy ‘focused on disadvantages and inequalities’, in addition to ‘choices in economic policy’, the SCP concludes. And: it must be clear what citizens can expect from the government. In addition, exclusion must be prevented.

It is not a lack of political confidence, but the lack of trustworthiness of the government that is problematic SCP report ‘Gloomy about society’

Solve underlying issues

It is important that the government does not just focus on the sentiment itself – a lower political confidence is a signal, but not the problem itself: ‘When politicians mainly focus on that sentiment and want to reduce it, but give less priority certain substantive policy objectives, that does not solve the real underlying problems.’ Not a lack of that trust, but the government’s lack of trustworthiness is problematic, the report says.

That can actually have the opposite effect, writes the SCP: ‘If we talk about social discontent often enough, people will start to perceive it more and more because of that constant confirmation.’ Ensure that underlying concerns are listened to and that problems are resolved, is the advice of the advisory body. It can help here if citizens are more involved through democratic instruments such as citizens’ councils. Transparency is of great importance in this respect, as is good representativeness.