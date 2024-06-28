La Paz, Bolivia — Bolivia’s government minister on Friday presented three more detainees implicated in Tuesday’s failed military coup, including two sergeants who that day drove two military tanks that stormed the presidential palace with rebel general Juan José Zúñiga on board.

One of those arrested is Zúñiga’s assistant, Miguel Ángel Burgos, who, according to Minister Eduardo del Castillo, directed the actions with his “face covered.” As of Friday, 21 people involved in the uprising have been arrested and others are still being sought, he said at a press conference.

Also detained along with Zúñiga are the former commander of the Air Force, General Marcelo Zegarra, and former vice admiral Juan Arnez, former commander of the Navy.

Zúñiga gave his statements to the prosecutor’s office and in the following hours he could appear before a judge who could order him preventive detention while the investigation progresses.

The former military chief, who was very close to the president since 2022 when he was appointed to the post, is initially being investigated for armed uprising, seduction of troops and damage to state property and faces sentences of between 15 and 30 years, according to the Attorney General, César Siles.