Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Three days before the closing of the current summer transfer market, demand is increasing for the French international winger Kingsley Coman, 28, a Bayern Munich player, as he is attracting the attention of Al-Hilal Saudi Club, Barcelona, ​​and some English clubs.

Coman’s contract extends until the summer of 2027, but it is likely that he will leave Bayern this summer before the transfer window closes.

German press sources reported that Bayern agreed to all offers presented to Coman, and the player only has to choose the club he wants, either Al Hilal, Barcelona, ​​or one of the English Premier League clubs.

While French press sources reported that Al Hilal Saudi Club specifically submitted a huge offer to obtain Coman’s services this summer, but did not reveal the value of this offer.

Kingsley Coman arrived in Munich in 2015, and shone with the team, winning all possible championships and titles, which numbered 20 championships, including the 2020 European Champions League, where he scored the winning goal in the final match against Paris Saint-Germain, his former club, from whose training center he graduated.

Coman has won the Bundesliga nine times in a row since joining in 2015, and the only time he did not win the title was last season when Bayer Leverkusen won.

If Koeman signs for Barcelona, ​​he will meet there with the German Hansi Flick, the former coach of Bayern during the period from 2019 to 2021. This season, Coman plays under the leadership of Vincent Kompany, the new coach of Bayern, but he does not participate in the start, but rather comes on as a substitute in the second half.

Kingsley Coman, born on June 13, 1996, began his professional career at the Paris Saint-Germain academy, where he played for the first team in the 2013-2014 season, then moved to Juventus from 2014 to 2017, then on loan to Bayern Munich in 2015, and then a permanent transfer in 2017, and has been based in Munich until now.

Coman played for the youth teams under 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21 years old, and was promoted to the first team in 2015.