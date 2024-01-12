There are just a few days left to go to the polls this Saturday and the streets of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, are covered in electoral atmosphere. Numerous buses carry the faces of candidates for the presidential elections and the Legislative Yuan (Parliament) on their backs, posters decorate buildings and stores, and volunteers on street corners deliver advertising. Until then, everything is quite familiar. Then there are the typically Taiwanese things about the campaign: it is Wednesday, at that time when people return home from work, when a group of about 20 people, wearing the turquoise cap of the young People's Party of Taiwan (PPT) and waving The flags of the formation advance at a good pace through the streets of the Xinyi district.

To follow them you have to quicken your stride. They are escorted by the police, who hurry them to cross the zebra crossing; They hand out flags here and there, and as they advance, the platoon of volunteers shouts the name of Ko Wen-je, the presidential candidate, and hails him with an appellation in the local dialect: “A-bei, a-bei! [¡Tío, tío!]”, a common formula to address older people, which reflects the casual and down-to-earth character of this former doctor who has served as mayor of Taipei until 2022. His ballot has risen surprisingly in the polls. The escalation is mainly due to the support of young people, the spread of messages on social networks and anonymous people who lend their shoulder, like the hopeful Chen Ting-wei, a 32-year-old real estate agent, who has come after finishing his day to spread the message in this kind of street gymkhana. “We don't know for sure if he will bring change,” he says. “But at least it's an opportunity.”

The group was born in 2019, and presents itself as an alternative to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the nationalist Kuomintang (KMT), the only two that have ruled the island since the first democratic elections in 1996. Ko Wen's victory heh, remote, but not ruled out (in the latest polls, from the beginning of January, it appeared in third position), it would take Taiwan to uncharted territory after more than 25 years of bipartisanship. This is precisely what Chen wants, protesting that the two traditional parties do not offer real change. For these two, he continues, it all comes down to relations across the Taiwan Strait, with one party (the KMT) closer to China and another (the DPP) more independent. “And that assumes that Taiwan is not making any progress, it is stuck in the middle.”

Many young people have seen in Ko a guy with experience in charge of the capital, with a reputation for transparent management, and who talks to them about their daily problems, such as access to housing or low salaries. These issues are often overshadowed by the geopolitical struggle between the two great superpowers: China, which considers the self-governed island an inalienable part of its territory, and the United States, Taiwan's main supporter.

Another of the volunteers adds that he has joined the delegation because he wants to support a party with few resources. He believes that the PPT seeks to change the electoral culture, without depending on donations or loans for its campaign. On the faces of these citizens you can see the enthusiasm of the first times. “Do you want a pennant?”

It's the final stretch. Political events overlap. The platoon of PPT volunteers, for example, at one point passes a parking lot where, little by little, supporters of one of their rivals, the KMT, begin to gather. This is the heir party of the side that fled China in 1949 after being defeated by Mao Zedong's communists in the Chinese civil war. The defeated settled on the island of Taiwan, where they founded a kind of government in exile, under the leadership of the leader of the KMT, the dictator Chiang Kai-shek. His trip is the origin of one of the great geopolitical conflicts of our era. The party is second in presidential polls, although it leads in parliamentary polls.

KMT supporters are, at first glance, older. And the flag they wave in the air is different: the official flag of Taiwan. They wait for an electoral caravan to start, another of the Taiwanese peculiarities. Politicians often travel the streets in vehicles reminiscent of the Popemobile. They greet and ask for the vote through loudspeakers. In this case, it is Jaw Shaw-kong, who is running for the vice presidency, and Hsu Chiao-hsin, who is running for the Legislature.

As the caravan sets off, followers shout the name of the leader and presidential candidate: “Hou Yu-ih, win the election!” And, in a flash, the procession disappears down the street. One of those present, a retiree named Wang Der-song, 69, says that the DPP, the current ruling party, which has been in power for eight years, “deliberately provokes China and does not want dialogue or trade” with it. country. The KMT is the preferred party in Beijing.

“I would like there to be peace and friendship across the Strait,” says Hou Jun-luen, a 69-year-old former civil servant, when asked if she would be in favor of reunification with China. She positively values ​​the progress of the Asian giant: “The buildings there are taller.” She has one son living in Beijing (which she recently visited), another in Silicon Valley, and a third in Taipei. Her husband, a retired history professor, after remembering the Chinese presence in Taiwan since the Qing dynasty (1644–1911), assures that a change in status quo would lead to conflict with China.

Finally, there are the massive campaign closing rallies. The favorite party, the DPP, celebrates one on Thursday night on a boulevard next to the Government Headquarters, in Taipei. It manages to bring together thousands of people. The event has something of a sporting event. There are floods of people already from the exit of the nearest subway, in the distance, the giant screens show what is happening on stage, the powerful spotlights point to the sky and dance in the dark bowl of the night. As epic music plays, and one of the party leaders warms up before the First Swords speech, Yuhsiang Ying, a 35-year-old high school teacher, gives her reasons for her support: “We all feel that China is not really friendly to Taiwan. , and that we need a party that supports us and helps us defend our country.” This formation is the least liked in China.

Andrew Woo, 45, also a professor at a business school, adds in reference to the three parties vying for the presidency: “Between three bad apples, you have to choose one. And of course, one is rotten, the KMT, which is more pro-China.” In his opinion, the formation of the Government has done “well” in recent years. The GDP per capita exceeds that of Japan, he says; The Taiwanese stock market is doing better than that of Hong Kong. And he doesn't see any risk of conflict either. “Many say that China will attack if this party is elected, but it has happened before. I don't think China is a threat. “It's a paper tiger.” To which his girlfriend, next to him, adds: “And if we vote for the KMT we run the risk of becoming Hong Kong or Xinjiang.”

The audience waves their flags, the loudspeakers blare, and the presenter finally announces the candidate most likely to be the next president of Taiwan: “Lai Ching-te!” “The whole world is waiting for Taiwan's decision,” begins the speech of Ella Lai, current vice president. “Whether you move forward into the future or back into the past; whether it embraces the world or locks itself in China; “whether it clings to democratic values ​​or bows to authoritarianism.”

