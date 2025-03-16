Without time to breathe after spending round in the Champions League, Madrid defeated Villarreal, a team that usually causes great headaches. It was imposed in the way that this season used, mixing good, regular and bad times in the same game, with a paradox included: it has the most luxurious front in the world, but since January 25 (0-3 in Valladolid) it has not scored more than two goals in any of the next seven league games and only on one occasion (2-0 against Girona in the Bernabéu) goal. It is clear that it is a very particular team, impossible to adjust to the normal trials established by football. To show the button of his party in the Metropolitan, successfully resolved on a night that will go down in history by the penalty of the double touch, or whatever the nth, but not the last, attack of the VAR against common sense. The offensive will continue until football becomes unrecognizable.

Nor is Madrid distinguished by its defensive fame. However, few goals fits. His only two defeats, against Espanyol and Betis, were produced by 1-0, so that the burden of guilt in those parties could be attributed to the ineffectiveness of the Mbappé, Vinícius, Rodrygo and company. They are the things of Madrid, a prism of infinite sides that offers surprising perspectives. In Villarreal he felt overwhelmed, he received very soon Foyth’s goal, he recovered, played frankly the last 25 minutes of the first half, traced with two goals from Mbappé, returned to his problems in the second half and ended up asking for the time.

Courtois and Mbappé resolved in the areas; Bellingham, throughout the field

Fatigue is a good alibi, although it does not even explain the erratic behavior of Madrid, defined by another obvious characteristic: there is no team in the world that comes out better of the labyrinths. Before Atlético-Barça that is played tonight in the Metropolitan, Madrid heads the classification, will play the quarterfinals of the Champions League and in two weeks it will be measured with the Royal Society in the return of the semifinal of the Copa del Rey, with the advantage of its victory (0-1) in Anoeta. If it were the first time, there would be debate about the circumstances that this season have presided over the trajectory of the Ancelotti team. As repeated with such regular, in the League and in the European Cup especially, theories that touch metaphysics are raised.

What does not admit discussion is the category of its players. Where it does not come with the issues that define the vast majority of the teams – Order, Discipline, a recognizable party after party -, it is left over in individual resources. That was about his victory in Villarreal. Once again, Courtois went to the rescue in the critical moments of the party, with three exceptional interventions for any other goalkeeper, but everyday for the Belgian. There is no better goalkeeper in the world for many years. Madrid owes as much as the biggest stars that have passed through the club in this century.

Courtois did his usual job and Mbappé scored the goals of Victoria. It has 20 in the championship, insufficient to satisfy some palates. He has critics in the hardest sector of Real Madrid, which demands imperial nights in the great European events, the duels with Barça and the Derbies of Madrid. Someday your hair will be released, because it is a player, but it has not yet approved the proof of the nine that the uncomproments claim.

Courtois and Mbappé resolved in the areas. Bellingham, the third on the road, throughout the field. He is an impressive footballer who behaves badly too many. The referees consent too frequently. Gil Manzano, who led the game, was not the exception either.