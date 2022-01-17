Program full of debate and news in ‘three off‘! We reached ten chapters with the hangover of the Spain Supercup in Saudi Arabia, the first title of the season Real Madrid and a clear question on the table of the fellow members: Are the whites ready to face PSG? in the Champions League and, therefore, look the greats of Europe in the eye?

Pepe Rodriguez, Aritz Gabilondo, Carlos Forjanes and Alba Lopez They will address this Monday both this and the other great fire that has shaken Spanish football during the weekend: the earthquake of the postponement and subsequent resumption of Betis – Seville from Copa del Rey, the triumph of the Verdiblancos and the incident with Joan Jordán, which has caused the spirits in the city of Seville to be on the surface again.

Also, a Top-5 very special: that of the favorite soccer players of each one of our participants in their childhood, together with the correspondents of Diario AS in Italy and France, Mirko Calemme Y Andres Onrubia.

‘Three discount’ is a weekly space for analysis, debate and entertainment focused on national and international football. It is broadcast live every Monday, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., on the platforms of Twitter, Youtube Y Facebook.