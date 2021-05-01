Rescuers found the bodies of three of the six missing fishermen in the Kola Bay in the Murmansk region. Reported on May 1 press service North-West Investigative Directorate of Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to preliminary data, on Saturday, in the area of ​​the village of Teriberka, three small boats with fishermen left for the Barents Sea. Later, information was received that when returning from fishing, the vessels lost their speed, falling into a storm.

“As a result of the incident, three were killed, the search for three more continues,” it was reported.

The department is conducting a check on the fact of the incident.

Previously, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Murmansk region reportedthat information about the alleged loss of progress when returning from fishing by a small vessel was received by emergency services on May 1 at 15:30 Moscow time. There was no contact with the fishermen. A rescue ship and a helicopter are involved in the search.

On February 18, it was reported that the bodies of two men were found in the Tyndinsky District of the Amur Region. Local residents went fishing on February 12 and did not get in touch for several days. The bodies of the fishermen were found next to the river, about 60 km from Tynda.