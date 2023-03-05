A wind farm in La Serena (Chile). SOPA Images (LightRocket via Getty Images)

Planning for the long term is something that both humans and governments often struggle with. But that, precisely, is one of the biggest challenges that climate change brings. In fact, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a group of international scientists that gathers the most concrete evidence on the subject, has already indicated that if we want to meet the goal of limiting the increase in global temperature to 1.5 °C by the end of the century, we must achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This means that for every unit of carbon that a country emits, it must have a strategy to capture another unit of carbon, either through forest management and conservation, or other types of technologies.

This is why, in recent years, we have heard several countries announce carbon neutrality commitments by 2050. But how strong are they? Is it just words or are they backed by laws and plans? To answer these questions, the group Action Climate Tracker, which specializes in analyzing the climate commitments that countries make, put the magnifying glass on the zero emissions pledges of 31 countries. And for the region, in the middle of the tide, the news is not so bad, since three of the six countries that achieved the best category, having an “acceptable” commitment, are from Latin America and the Caribbean: it is Chile. , Colombia and Costa Rica. In addition to these, the other countries with a transparent commitment in terms of carbon neutrality are the United Kingdom, Vietnam and those united in the European Union, and together they represent only 8% of the countries analyzed.

“The net-zero emissions targets that Costa Rica, Colombia, and Chile drew up are well documented, supported by studies, have cohesion, and are very complete,” says Gustavo de Vivero, a climate policy analyst at the New Climate Institute and who was part of the analysis of Colombia’s commitments. “That these Latin American countries are setting a good carbon neutral goal is a very powerful message, because despite not being large emitters, they are coming out to take the lead,” adds her colleague Judit Hecke, who carried out the evaluation for Chile. .

Although they clarify that the methodology of Climate Action Tracker does not take into account the implementation for countries to effectively comply with net zero emissions, they explain that what they did was take ten criteria to find out if these commitments are sufficiently strong and transparent. The first, for example, is the year: that the commitment is consistent with what the IPCC proposes and that it is sought to be carried out by 2050. Then, there are three elements that have to do with the scope of the commitment: if the countries take into account the different types of emissions and not just carbon dioxide; if they include emissions from flights and cargo in their commitments, and if they depend on reducing emissions in other countries to achieve this goal.

There are also three criteria related to how they plan to achieve the goal, including whether countries have any laws that make the commitment legally binding; if they separate emission reduction targets from capture targets and if they have any tools to monitor and review that the process, which should be met by 2050, is being achieved along the way. Finally, the last three items that they analyze have to do with transparency: if they specifically explain how they want to reduce emissions from changes in land use, as well as from other methods of carbon removal and capture; if there is cohesive planning and if they explain if their goal is a fair contribution to the global goal of limiting global warming.

Chili, for example, managed to have the highest category in eight of the ten criteria. “This country had an incredible participatory process with the people, where the public was consulted on how to create that goal of net zero emissions,” says Hecke. This greatly strengthens the transparency of the process. In addition, he explains, Chile’s carbon neutrality goal specifies how many emissions each sector must reduce, beyond environmental and energy, and clearly states how this process will be audited.

Regarding the two criteria in which Chile did not do well, they are aviation and cargo, as well as if they explain if the goal is a fair contribution. Given this, however, Heckle comments that it is relatively normal for countries not to include the aviation and cargo item, and that, in fact, this exercise has only been carried out by the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Like Chile, Colombia obtained the best score in eight of the ten criteria, also failing in aviation and cargo, and in that, although they explain how they want to reduce emissions through land use change, they do not say how they will achieve other necessary emissions reductions through carbon removal and storage technologies. Regarding this, de Vivero clarifies, it is a somewhat ambiguous ambition and a challenge in its implementation, since, in Colombia, the main source of emissions continues to be deforestation, so a very ambitious program will be needed to be able to go from paper to reality “Although we did not look at that in the analysis, the biggest challenge is the implementation gap,” says the expert.

Finally, Costa Rica, achieved four items with the best category, two in a “medium” state, and two more in a “red” classification. Despite the fact that this country has very strong climate commitments, unlike Chile and Colombia, they are not yet linked to any law, so they are not binding. And like Chile, it totally fails in the aviation and cargo criteria, and if they say if their goal is a fair contribution in the context of climate change.

But as both experts say so well, the fact that three countries in the region are beginning to lead this type of ranking is a great sign of the seriousness with which the fight against climate change is being taken. At least on paper.